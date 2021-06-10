Skip to Main Content
Manitoba·Breaking

251 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths reported in Manitoba on Thursday

There are 251 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Thursday and six more people have died after getting the illness, the province says in a news release.
CBC News ·
More than 50,000 Manitobans have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

There are 251 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Thursday and six more people have died after getting the illness, the province says in a news release.

More to come

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now