Winnipeg teen among 2 COVID-19 deaths as Manitoba reports 250 new cases

A Winnipeg teenager has died after he got COVID-19, the province says in a news release.

A man in his 50s, also from the Winnipeg health region, died as well. The man's death was linked to the more contagious B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant first found in the U.K., the release said.

The deaths bring Manitoba's total linked to the illness to 1,081.

The province also announced 250 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 136 in the Winnipeg health region.

The rest are split between the Southern Health region (which reported 48), the Interlake-Eastern health region (32), the Northern Health Region (18) and the Prairie Mountain Health region (16), the release said.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate dropped to 11.5 per cent from 12 per cent on Tuesday. Winnipeg's sank to 12.3 per cent from 12.6.

There are now 323 Manitobans hospitalized after getting COVID-19, down by 13 since Tuesday. That includes 30 people in intensive care units outside the province: 27 in Ontario, two in Alberta and one in Saskatchewan, the release said.

Twenty-one people who were previously sent out of province for critical care as Manitoba works to free up space in its overwhelmed intensive care units have since been brought back. That includes four people transferred from Ontario yesterday.

There are also still 293 people hospitalized within Manitoba after getting COVID-19, the release said, with 67 in intensive care.

Since the start of the pandemic, 53,403 people in Manitoba have tested positive for COVID-19. To date, 48,536 of them are considered recovered, while 3,786 are still deemed active.

The province completed 2,713 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, bringing the total done to 792,471.