221 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in Manitoba on Sunday

There are 221 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Sunday and three more people have died after getting the illness, the province said in a news release.

All three deaths — a man in his 60s and a woman and a man in their 80s from the Winnipeg health region — are linked to the more contagious B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant, the release said.

That variant was first detected in the U.K. and now makes up about one-quarter of Manitoba's active cases, the province's online variant dashboard says.

Most of the new cases are in the Winnipeg health region, which reported 143 infections.

That region's five-day test positivity rate rose to 13 per cent, from 12.7 on Saturday. Provincially, the rate jumped to 12 per cent, up from 11.5.

The rest of the new cases are split between the Southern Health region (which posted 32), the Prairie Mountain Health region (25), the Northern Health Region (12) and the Interlake-Eastern health region (nine), the release said.

There are now 346 Manitobans hospitalized after getting COVID-19, up by 13 since Saturday.

That includes 99 in intensive care units, with 62 still in the province, 34 in Ontario, two in Alberta and one in Saskatchewan.

Sixteen patients have been brought back to Manitoba after being previously moved to other regions for critical care as the province works to free up space in its hospitals. That includes two people moved on Saturday, the release said.

About 65.6 per cent of Manitobans 12 and older have now gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the province's online vaccine dashboard says.

Manitoba has now identified 52,751 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, the release said, including 47,607 considered to have recovered from the illness and another 4,069 cases still deemed active.