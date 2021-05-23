461 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Manitoba on Sunday
18 more people hospitalized with illness since Saturday, though no jump in ICU admissions, province says
There are 461 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Sunday and one more person has died from the illness, the province said in a news release.
The man who died was in his 80s and lived in the Southern Health region, the release said. Manitoba has now reported 1,029 deaths linked to COVID-19.
Nearly two-thirds of the new cases are in the Winnipeg health region, which reported 299 infections and a five-day test positivity rate that dropped slightly to 16.7 per cent from 16.8. In Manitoba, that rate rose to 14.5 per cent from 14.3, the release said.
The rest of the new cases are split between the Southern Health region (which reported 76 new ones), the Prairie Mountain Health region (31), the Northern Health Region (30) and the Interlake-Eastern health region (25).
There are 18 more people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Manitoba since Saturday, bringing that total to 316.
The number of patients with the illness in intensive care units remains 74, though that doesn't include at least seven people who have been shipped to hospitals in Ontario to free up space in Manitoba.
The province only reports on newly identified cases of more contagious coronavirus variants Tuesday through Saturday, so no additional cases of those strains were announced on Sunday.
As of numbers provided on Saturday, virus variants now make up 2,965 — or nearly 60 per cent — of Manitoba's 5,072 active COVID-19 cases.
Sites across the province where there were possible public exposures to COVID-19 are listed by region on the province's website.
Manitoba has announced a total of 48,436 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began last year, including 42,335 people deemed recovered.
Clarifications
- A previous version of this story stated more than two-thirds of cases are in the Winnipeg Health region. In fact, nearly two-thirds of cases are in that region.May 23, 2021 12:54 PM CT
