Manitoba hits 1,000 COVID-19 deaths as 364 new cases reported on Wednesday

Manitoba has now reported 1,000 deaths linked to COVID-19, the province said in a news release.

Three more deaths and 364 new cases of the illness were announced on Wednesday.

Just over 60 per cent of the new cases are in the Winnipeg health region, which reported 223 more infections, the release said.

The rest are split between the Interlake-Eastern health region (50), the Southern Health region (47), the Prairie Mountain Health region (34) and the Northern Health Region (10).

Manitoba's latest deaths linked to the illness are all connected to more contagious coronavirus variants.

A woman in her 50s from the Prairie Mountain Health region and a man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region who died had both been diagnosed with the B117 strain first identified in the U.K.

The death of a man in his 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region was linked to an unspecified variant of concern, the release said.

The province also reported 211 newly identified cases of more infectious variants, its online variant dashboard says. Those strains now make up roughly 46 per cent of Manitoba's active COVID-19 caseload, with 1,828 of the province's 3,940 active cases.

There are now 221 COVID-19 patients in hospital in Manitoba, up by seven since Tuesday. Sixty-two of those people are in intensive care, up by three.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate rose to 12.1 per cent from 12 on Tuesday. In Winnipeg, that rate went up to 14.4 per cent from 14.2.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the St. Norbert Personal Care Home, the release said. The province's online outbreaks dashboard says there are two active cases of the illness linked to that care home: one staff member and one resident.

Manitoba has now identified 43,143 COVID-19 cases, including 38,203 people who have been deemed recovered.