Manitoba reports 502 COVID-19 cases on Friday, highest single-day jump since Christmas break

There are 502 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Friday and one more person has died from the illness, the province said in a news release.

Manitoba has only reported a daily COVID-19 case count above 500 twice before: once on Nov. 23 (when 546 were posted) and again on Dec. 27 (when 524 were announced).

However, that December case count included infections from a three-day period over the Christmas break, when the province did not report any case numbers.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate rose to 9.6 per cent from 9.1 on Thursday. Meanwhile, Winnipeg's rate jumped to 11.3 per cent from 10.4.

The majority of the new cases — 389 — are in the Winnipeg health region, the province said. The rest are split between the Southern Health region (34), the Prairie Mountain Health region (32), the Interlake-Eastern health region (30) and the Northern Health Region (17).

"These numbers are alarming," acting deputy chief public health officer Dr. Jazz Atwal said at a Friday afternoon news conference. "That's why meetings are underway right now to finalize new public health orders."

Premier Brian Pallister announced on Friday morning that new pandemic restrictions will be coming to Manitoba, with specifics to be announced by Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin at 6 p.m.

Manitoba also reported another 390 cases of more contagious coronavirus variants on Friday, according to the province's online variant dashboard .

The province has also identified four cases of the B1617 variant of interest first detected in India, Atwal said.

There are now 201 COVID-19 patients in hospital in Manitoba — a jump of 16 since Thursday. Fifty-six of those patients are in intensive care, up by four.

The latest death — a man in his 50s from the Southern Health region — brings Manitoba's coronavirus-linked fatalities total to 987.

There are now 2,989 active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba and 36,964 people have recovered from the illness. The province has now identified a total of 40,940 cases.