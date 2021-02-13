Manitoba reports 179 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily tally in more than 2 months

Manitoba reported 179 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest daily increase in cases the province has reported since the tail end of its second wave of cases.

The last time the daily number was that high was on Jan. 24, when 222 new infections were announced. That was also the last time Manitoba posted a daily increase above 200.

Three more deaths linked to the illness were also announced on Friday, including a man in his 20s from the Northern Health Region, the province said in a news release.

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s in the Winnipeg health region have also died, the province said. The woman's death was linked to an outbreak at Golden Links Lodge. Those deaths bring Manitoba's total to 949.

The province also announced 37 newly identified cases of more contagious coronavirus variants, most of which are in the Winnipeg health region.

Thirty-three of the new variant cases are the B117 strain first seen in the U.K. Of those, 28 are in the Winnipeg health region, three in the Prairie Mountain Health region and the Interlake-Eastern and Southern health regions each reported one.

Four more of the new variant cases — three in the Winnipeg health region and one in the Interlake-Eastern health region — haven't yet been categorized as a specific strain, the province said.

Most of the new COVID-19 cases announced Friday are split between the Northern Health region, which reported 84 new infections, and the Winnipeg health region, where there are 77.

The rest are scattered through the the Prairie Mountain Health region (with nine), the Southern Health region (seven) and the Interlake-Eastern health region (two).

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Boissevain School, which has 10 cases, according to the province's schools dashboard. None of the cases involve coronavirus variants. The southwestern Manitoba school has been moved to the restricted orange level on the province's pandemic response system and will switch to remote learning until April 23, Friday's news release said.

An outbreak has also been declared at the Extendicare/Oakview Place personal care home in Winnipeg.

There are now 136 COVID-19 patients in hospital in Manitoba, down by five since Thursday. Of those, 35 people in intensive care, up by two.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate jumped to 5.5 per cent, up from 4.8 on Thursday. In Winnipeg, the rate increased to 5.1 per cent, up from 4.6.

More to come