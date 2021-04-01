2 women in their 40s latest COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba, as 59 new cases announced

There are 59 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba and two women in their 40s have died after getting the illness, the province said in a news release Thursday.

One of the women was from the Northern Health Region while the other was from the Southern Health region, the release said. Their deaths bring Manitoba's total fatalities linked to the illness to 937.

The province also announced three more cases of highly transmissible coronavirus variants, all in the Winnipeg health region.

There have now been a total of 270 cases of the more contagious variants identified in the province: 235 of the B117 strain, which was first seen in the U.K., 20 of the B1351 variant first detected in South Africa and 15 cases that have not yet been categorized, the release said.

Most of the COVID-19 cases announced on Thursday are in the Winnipeg health region, which posted 32 new infections. The remaining new cases are split between the Northern Health Region (16), the Prairie Mountain Health region (seven), the Southern Health region (three) and the Interlake-Eastern health region (one).

There are now 148 COVID-19 patients in hospital, up by two from Wednesday. That includes 30 people in intensive care, also up by two.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate is now 3.9 per cent, up slightly from 3.8 per cent on Wednesday. In Winnipeg, that rate rose to 3.6 per cent, up from 3.3 per cent.

The province said the COVID-19 outbreak at St. Amant Health and Transition Services is now over.

There have now been 34,174 COVID-19 cases identified in Manitoba, including 32,058 considered recovered, the release said. Another 1,179 cases are still deemed active.

There were 1,561 COVID-19 tests done in Manitoba on Wednesday, bringing the total number of swabs completed in the province since early February 2020 to 584,267.