77 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Manitoba on Wednesday

There are 77 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Wednesday and one more person has died after getting the illness, the province said in a news release.

Nearly half those cases — 36 — are in the Northern Health Region, the release said. There are also 24 new cases in the Winnipeg health region, nine in the Southern Health region, six in the Prairie Mountain Health region and two in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate is still 3.8 per cent, the release said, while Winnipeg's rose to 2.9 per cent from 2.7.

The death announced Wednesday, which brought Manitoba's total coronavirus-linked fatalities to 908, was a woman in her 90s linked to Winnipeg's River East Personal Care Home.

There are now 162 COVID-19 patients in hospital in Manitoba, down by one since Tuesday. Twenty-one of those people are in intensive care, also down by one.

No new cases of any coronavirus variants of concern were reported on Wednesday, one day after a total of 13 new cases of the variants first detected in South Africa and the U.K. were announced. That update brought the total number of variant cases identified in Manitoba to 22.

A previously announced outbreak at Seven Oaks General Hospital's 3U4-7 unit is now over, the release said.

The total number of cases identified in the province is now at 32,421.

There are now 1,185 active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, the release said, though health officials have said that number may be inflated by a data entry backlog. Another 30,328 people are considered to have recovered from the illness.

There were 1,928 COVID-19 tests done in Manitoba on Tuesday.