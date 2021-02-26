Manitoba health officials to give COVID-19 update at 12:30 p.m.

Two of Manitoba's top health officials will give an update on COVID-19 in the province on Friday afternoon, hours after Health Canada announced it has approved a third vaccine developed to combat the illness.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba's deputy chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for the province's vaccine implementation task force, will speak at 12:30 p.m.

The two-dose shot from AstraZeneca got the green light from the regulator on Friday, clearing the way for millions more immunizations in Canada.

The vaccine is cheaper and easier to handle than the already approved mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which both need to be stored at ultra-low temperatures.

AstraZeneca says its vaccine can be stored, transported and handled at much milder temperatures (2 C to 8 C) for at least six months. Moderna's vaccine can be stored at refrigeration temperatures for 30 days after it's thawed.

Officials in Manitoba have said vaccine doses could eventually be available at medical clinics and pharmacies, but not until Health Canada approved a third vaccine that doesn't require ultra-cold storage.

Last week, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE submitted new data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that said their vaccine could be stored in pharmacy freezers instead of ultra-cold storage facilities.

The vaccine's label right now requires it to be stored between –80 C and –60 C, but the new data suggests an update that would allow vials to be stored between –25 C and –15 C for a total of two weeks as an alternative to ultra-low temperatures.

On Thursday, the list of people eligible to be immunized in Manitoba expanded again — this time to include First Nations people born on or before Dec. 31, 1946, and members of the general population born on or before Dec. 31, 1926.

That update, which expanded the eligibility window by one year, came only a day after the province opened up eligibility to First Nations people 75 and older and Manitobans 95 and older.

The province also saw some of its lowest COVID-19 numbers in months this week. There were 45 new cases on Wednesday and the test positivity rate dipped to 4.3 per cent on Thursday, numbers that haven't been that low since October.

That progress led Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin to float some relaxed pandemic rules that could come into effect as early as next week.

Those possibilities, which the province is asking for people's input on, include increasing outdoor gathering sizes, letting families form a "bubble" with another household and allowing almost all establishments to reopen.