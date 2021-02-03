Health officials to give update on COVID-19 situation in Manitoba at 12:30 p.m. CT

Manitoba health officials will provide an update about the COVID-19 situation at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba's acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for Manitoba's vaccine implementation task force, will speak at a news conference that starts at 12:30 p.m. CT.

Public health officials announced 83 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, most of which (53) were in the Northern Health Region.

No new death data was issued Tuesday because of a system reset. The death data from Tuesday will be included in Wednesday's briefing.

The province is calling on doctors and pharamacists to register to administer COVID-19 vaccines, once more are approved by Health Canada, Manitoba Health Minister Heather Stefanson said in a news release Tuesday.

Currently, eligible Manitobans are receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, but Health Canada is reviewing submissions from companies including Novavax, a Maryland-based firm that plans to eventually produce its vaccine in a facility in Montreal owned by the National Research Council, if it's approved.

The Manitoba government is asking doctors and pharmacists who normally administer the flu vaccine to prepare for eventual delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine, Stefanson said.

Manitoba Families will spend another $468,000 to add capacity at COVID-19 isolation units for people who are homeless in Winnipeg, and $335,000 to provide meals to low-income Manitobans who are self-isolating without kitchen access, Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced Tuesday.