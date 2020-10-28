Details of new Manitoba public health orders expected at 12:30 p.m. COVID-19 briefing

Manitoba health officials are set to give a COVID-19 update Friday afternoon, hours before the province's current public health orders expire.

CBC News will live stream the announcement from Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin and Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer for Manitoba Shared Health, here.

The rules that end Friday night include a ban on most social gatherings and the sale of non-essential goods. Those restrictions will expire at 11:59 p.m.

The province's health officials have kept quiet about whether there will be any changes coming when that happens, but hinted there won't be a significant change to the status quo.

Manitoba continued its COVID-19 vaccine campaign this week, with the list of people eligible to get their first doses expanding to soon include care home residents and some inmates at Manitoba's federal prison.

But Manitoba does not expect to immunize everyone who wants a shot by the end of the year. A vaccination rollout plan published by the province projects that about 70 per cent of Manitobans will get both doses before 2022.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, the province's acting deputy chief public health officer, said on Thursday those numbers are based on information the province has right now, and are likely to change over the next weeks and months.

Vaccines are also making their way to all 63 First Nations in the province, with the first shipments having arrived on Thursday.

Manitoba announced 208 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, marking a slight jump after daily new case counts hovered below 200 for days.

Meanwhile, the province's test positivity rate dipped to 9.9 per cent — dropping below 10 per cent for the first time in nearly two months.