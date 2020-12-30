130 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths reported in Manitoba Wednesday

Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Manitoba, the province reported on Wednesday, marking the lowest one-day increase since two deaths were announced on Nov. 4.

The update brought Manitoba's total coronavirus-linked deaths to 661, as the province announced 130 new cases of the illness.

The two women who died were in their 70s (linked to the outbreak in Thompson General Hospital's MSP ward) and 80s (linked to Brandon's Fairview Care Home), the province says in a news release.

Meanwhile, Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate — a rolling average of the COVID-19 tests that come back positive — is up slightly to 12.6 per cent, the release says, from 12.4 on Tuesday.

In Winnipeg, that rate is 11.9 per cent, down from 12.1 per cent on Tuesday.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Benito Health Centre, the release says.

Outbreaks at Rest Haven Personal Care Home and Bethesda Place (both in Steinbach) and at the Hamiota Health Centre are now over.

The total number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Manitoba fell by one to 337, the release says. There are 248 who are still considered infectious and 89 who are past that stage but still require care.

Thirty-six of those patients are in intensive care, with four of those people past the infectious stage, the release says. Those numbers are the same as they were on Tuesday.

More than two-thirds of the new cases (92) are in the Winnipeg health region, the release says. The rest are split among the Interlake-Eastern and Northern health regions (each with 11) and the Prairie Mountain and Southern health regions (each with eight).

Two previously announced cases of COVID-19 were removed from Manitoba's totals on Wednesday due to a data correction, the release says.

The latest update brings the province's total number of lab-confirmed cases to 24,513.

Of those, 19,408 have been deemed recovered, while another 4,444 are still counted as active, although in the past, health officials have said a data backlog means the active caseload is lower than reported.

Sites where there were possible public exposures to COVID-19 are listed by region on the province's website.

There were 1,193 COVID-19 tests done in Manitoba on Tuesday, bringing the total number completed in the province since early February to 419,542, the release says.