Manitoba health officials to give COVID-19 update at 12:30 p.m.

Manitoba's chief public health officer and chief nursing officer are set to give an update on COVID-19 in the province Friday afternoon.

CBC News will live stream the news conference with Dr. Brent Roussin and Lanette Siragusa here at 12:30 p.m. CT.

The update comes as Manitoba's coronavirus-linked hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise. On Thursday, Roussin said roughly 70 per cent of the province's total COVID-19 deaths happened this month.

This week marked the highest number of daily hospitalizations linked to the illness in Manitoba. As of Thursday, there were a record 307 people hospitalized, including 46 in intensive care.

Manitoba also posted its highest daily case increase on Monday, when the province reported 546 more people had contracted the illness.

Meanwhile, Manitoba's largest school division is planning to have teachers walk students through an in-class exercise next week that will mimic what it might be like if the entire school system moves to remote learning.

The Winnipeg School Division's exercise is intended to give students a sense of how things could work if the province quickly moves schools to the critical red level of the pandemic response system.

It's set to happen 10 days before current restrictions across Manitoba are set to expire, though Roussin said this week that people should expect some rules to stay for now.

In the Southern Health region, where test positivity rates have soared this month, the Hanover School Division has already moved to full online learning.

The province has acknowledged it's considering extending the winter break for students, though officials haven't yet confirmed whether that will happen.