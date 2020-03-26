Manitoba health officials to give latest COVID-19 details following another record-setting day

Manitoba's chief public health officer and chief nursing officer are set to give an update on COVID-19 in the province on Friday afternoon, a day after the province announced record-breaking test positivity rates and hospitalizations linked to the illness.

It was also the second straight day Dr. Brent Roussin announced nine more people with COVID-19 had died — the highest one-day increase in fatalities Manitoba has had during the pandemic.

CBC News will live stream the announcement from Roussin and Lanette Siragusa, who is also provicial lead for health system integration and quality, here at 12:30 p.m.

Roussin faced questions on Thursday about the specifics of a new public health order that took effect that morning, which had initially been expected to forbid people from socializing among households.

When he announced the new measures earlier in the week, Roussin said social gatherings wouldn't be allowed and social contact would be limited to members of a person's household.

But when the details of the new orders were released on Wednesday, the maximum gathering size was left at five people, not including residents of a hosting household, which had already been in effect since Nov. 2.

Roussin said on Thursday he never intended to change the enforceable limit included in the existing public health orders.

He said such a ban would be tough to enforce and require too many exemptions, but added that people should still be sticking to their households even though the orders don't demand it.

Meanwhile, Manitoba health officials said more self-isolation sites for people who test positive for COVID-19 and their close contacts are in the works as demand continues to increase in the province.