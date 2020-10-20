110 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, outbreak declared at Winnipeg-area school

Manitoba announced 110 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and declared the province's second outbreak at a school.

An outbreak was declared at Bird's Hill School in East St. Paul, the province said in a news release Tuesday. The school has been moved to the orange, or restricted, level on the province's pandemic response system.

Outbreaks are announced at schools when there's evidence of transmission between two or more people within a school. The Bird's Hill outbreak is the province's second school outbreak since the pandemic began, and was announced the same day the province's first school outbreak at Winnipeg's John Pritchard School was declared over.

John Pritchard School has been moved down to the yellow, or caution, level, the province said Tuesday.

Outbreaks were also declared Tuesday at three Winnipeg-area personal care homes: Golden West Centennial Lodge, Misericordia Place and Middlechurch Home of Winnipeg.

Most of Tuesday's new cases — 88 — are in Winnipeg, the province said, but new cases were also reported in each of the province's four other health regions.

Manitoba announced 110 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

There are 11 new cases in the Northern Health region, seven in the Southern Health region and two each in the Interlake-Eastern and Prairie Mountain health regions, the province said.

Manitoba may see higher case numbers this week, if transmission happened during Thanksgiving celebrations, Manitoba Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin said Monday. It's been just over a week since the holiday weekend.

Tuesday's update marks only the fourth time Manitoba has reported a daily case increase in the triple digits since the pandemic began. It follows three record-breaking case tallies last week, including a high of 173 cases announced on Thursday.

Manitoba has recorded more COVID-19 deaths in October than any other month so far. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

The new cases also come after COVID-19 deaths were announced on two consecutive days, and a day after Manitoba introduced new restrictions for the Winnipeg metropolitan area.

The province announced two deaths on Sunday and two more on Monday. The Monday deaths, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s, are both connected to the Heritage Lodge personal care home in Winnipeg.

There are now 32 people in Manitoba hospitals with COVID-19, including six in intensive care, the province said Tuesday. That's the highest number reported in hospital to date.

The current five-day test-positivity rate is 4.3 per cent. The rate is a rolling five-day average of the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive.

Manitoba completed 2,149 COVID-19 tests on Monday, the province said in the release.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate was 4.3 per cent on Tuesday. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

The province has added several new potential COVID-19 exposures to its website in recent days, including at schools in Winnipeg and The Pas:

John Taylor Collegiate (470 Hamilton Ave., Winnipeg): Oct. 13 and 14.

Victor H.L. Wyatt School (485 Meadowood Dr., Winnipeg): Oct. 13 and 14.

Robert Andrews School (3230 Manlius St., East St. Paul): Oct. 6 and 7.

Oak Park High School (820 Charleswood Rd.): Oct. 6.

Daniel McIntyre Collegiate (720 Alverstone St.): Oct. 8.

Opasquia Elemental School (17 Eighth St. W., The Pas): Oct. 16.

Scott Bateman Middle School (272 Grace Lake Rd., The Pas): Oct. 16.

There are also some new exposures linked to transportation: