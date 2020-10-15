Manitoba's chief public health officer to give latest COVID-19 numbers in record-breaking week

Manitoba's top doctor will give an update on COVID-19 numbers in the province at 12:30 p.m.

CBC News will live stream Dr. Brent Roussin's news conference here.

The update comes after multiple record-setting days of new cases of the illness in Manitoba.

On Wednesday, the province announced 146 more people in the province had contracted COVID-19, Manitoba's highest single-day increase in cases to date — and the fourth record-breaking day in less than a week.

The increase in cases broke the record set a day earlier, when the province announced 124 new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Most of the new cases announced each day are in the Winnipeg health region, where Roussin said the province is running out of "targeted tools" (aside from further lockdowns) to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen said more restrictions could still be brought in for the Winnipeg area, which has been under the orange, or "restricted," level in the province's pandemic response system for more than two weeks. That designation came with a 10-person cap on gatherings and mandatory masks in indoor public spaces.

There have been 10 deaths linked to COVID-19 announced in Winnipeg in the last six days, including a man in his 40s — the youngest person to die of the illness in Manitoba.

The most recent deaths include three residents of Parkview Place personal care home, which is battling the largest COVID-19 outbreak in a long-term care facility to date, with nine deaths and 89 infections.

The illness has also made its way into other high-risk settings in Manitoba, including nine First Nations and three jails.

The province declared an outbreak at Headingley Correctional Centre this week after seven inmates and two workers tested positive for COVID-19. Roughly 150 people linked to the jail are self-isolating, Roussin said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the province plans to release information about the race, ethnicity and income of people who have contracted COVID-19 in Manitoba, a spokesperson said on Wednesday. It's also considering collecting information about occupation and housing.

Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew said the move would give Manitobans more confidence in the province's response to the pandemic and help them make better decisions.

"If this information was to be released, and we were to see that there were a particular number of cases in the transportation industry, then maybe we could put into place more protections for those workers, as one example," Kinew said on Tuesday.