Manitoba records 33rd, 34th deaths due to COVID-19

Two more people in Manitoba have died from COVID-19, the province announced Monday.

The victims were a man in his 40s — the youngest person to die from COVID-19 in Manitoba to date — and a woman in her 100s linked to the Parkview Place outbreak. Both resided in Winnipeg.

Meanwhile, public health officials announced 77 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Fifty-six of the new cases are in the Winnipeg health region, nine are in Southern Health, five cases each were found in the Interlake-Eastern and Northern health regions and two cases were found in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

The total number of known active cases is now 1,131. The total active case count is inflated due to a backlog in reported COVID-19 cases.

Twenty-five people are being treated in hospital for the illness, including four who are in critical condition.

The death toll of COVID-19 in Manitoba is now 34.

Another 1,871 lab tests were conducted on Sunday, bringing the total performed since February to 210,902.

The five-day test positivity rate is 3.3 per cent, up from 3.1 per cent Sunday.

7 deaths linked to Parkview Place

The woman in her 100s is now the seventh death linked to the outbreak at Parkview Place, a long-term care home in Central Park.

The outbreak there has infected at least 64 people in total — 49 residents and 15 staff — as of Oct. 10, according to a letter to Parkview Place residents and family members.

As of Saturday, 42 residents and 12 staff members — 54 people total — currently have COVID-19, the letter says.

To prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in the facility, the 205 residents living on Floors 3 through 12 of the facility were put into isolation as of Oct. 6. The only time residents can leave their rooms is to smoke, the letter said.

Pandemic protocols were implemented for the first two floors, impacting 44 residents on those floors, on Sept. 13, according to the letter.

Exposures at Shaughnessy Park School

Public health officials are also warning about potential exposures at Shaughnessy Park School at 1641 Manitoba Ave. in Winnipeg from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5.

Public health investigators do not believe the illness was contracted while at school, and that there is a low risk of exposure.

Close contacts will be contacted by public health officials about self-isolating, while the cohort is being advised to watch for symptoms and get tested if any develop.