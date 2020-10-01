Health officials to give update on COVID-19 numbers in Manitoba

Manitoba health officials will give an update on COVID-19 numbers in the province at 1 p.m.

CBC will live stream the news conference here. It will also be live streamed on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

The news conference comes as Manitoba officially launches COVID Alert, a national exposure notification app, on Thursday, and amid rising COVID-19 numbers in the province, especially in Winnipeg.

Manitoba is the fifth province to sign on to the free, voluntary app, after it launched in Ontario in July.

As of Wednesday morning, Manitoba had 599 known active cases of COVID-19, with 509 of them in Winnipeg.