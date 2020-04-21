Manitoba's top doctor to give COVID-19 update as Winnipeg's active caseload climbs

With active COVID-19 cases climbing in Winnipeg, Manitoba's top doctor will give an update on the pandemic at 1 p.m.

CBC News will live stream the announcement from Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin here.

Roussin's news conference on Thursday comes after sustained increases in cases of the illness in Winnipeg, and pleas from health officials for people in the capital city to stick to the fundamentals: good hand hygiene, staying home when sick, covering coughs, physical distancing and wearing a mask when physical distancing isn't possible.

As of Wednesday, roughly four out of every five active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba were in Winnipeg.

The increase in COVID-19 cases has also brought a surge in demand for testing in the city, which has resulted in long lineups and often hours-long wait times at Winnipeg test sites.

More possible public exposures in Winnipeg were also announced on Wednesday, with several more bars and restaurants and two more schools now among places where people may have been exposed to COVID-19.

A resident of Parkview Place care home in Winnipeg died of COVID-19, the company that runs the home confirmed on Tuesday. The person's death brought Manitoba's coronavirus-linked death toll to 19, though the province still had not announced the death as of Wednesday.

Seven residents and one worker at that care home had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday.