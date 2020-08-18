42 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Manitoba on Wednesday

There are 42 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Wednesday, the province says in a news release.

Thirty of those cases are in the Winnipeg health region, the release says.

Six of the new cases are in the Southern Health region, three are in the Prairie Mountain Health region, two are in the Interlake-Eastern health region and the remaining one is in the Northern Health region, the release says.

Manitoba's COVID-19 test positivity rate — a five-day rolling average of the number of tests that come back positive — jumped to 2.2 per cent, the release says.

There are 11 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Manitoba, including five people in intensive care.

A resident of Winnipeg's Parkview Place care home has died of COVID-19, the company that runs the home confirmed on Tuesday . The person's death, which was not included in the province's Tuesday afternoon update, was Manitoba's 19th coronavirus-linked fatality.

As of Tuesday, seven residents and one staff member at the care home had tested positive for COVID-19.

The outbreak at the Rideau Park Personal Care Home in Brandon, Man., is now over, the release says. The site has been moved down from critical red to caution yellow in the province's colour-coded pandemic response system.

There are now 418 active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba. To date, 1,674 cases of the illness have been identified in the province and 1,238 people have recovered.

Exposures in Winnipeg

More possible public exposures to COVID-19 in Winnipeg have been identified.

Among the exposures posted on the Manitoba government's website is a trivia night at Wee Johnny's Irish Pub (on McDermot Avenue) on Sept. 15 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Another possible exposure location is the Local Public Eatery on Garry Street on Sept. 15 and 16. Possible exposures were previously announced at the downtown restaurant on Sept. 11 and 12.

Another possible exposure location is the Earls restaurant in St. Vital, on St. Mary's Road, on Sept. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

The province announced a fourth Winnipeg location of possible COVID-19 exposure in its news release: Leopold's Tavern on Academy Road on Sept. 15 from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Anyone who was at those places on the listed dates and times should watch for symptoms; if any develop, those people should immediately get tested for COVID-19 and self-isolate, the release said.

A case of COVID-19 has been linked to Red River College's Notre Dame Campus in Winnipeg, the college said in an email to students on Wednesday afternoon.

The school got word from public health officials about the positive test on Wednesday, the message from chief human resource officer Melanie Gudmundson said. The person did not have symptoms while on campus, and the risk of further spread at the school is considered low, the email said.

One classroom has been closed for deep cleaning and disinfection, and everyone who was in that space on the day the sick person was there has been sent home, the email said.

Two other deaths linked to COVID-19 were announced in Manitoba on Monday .

One was a woman linked to the outbreak at the Brandon Regional Health Centre's Assiniboine Centre, Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin said.

The other was a man connected to a communal living setting in the Southern Health region, Roussin said.

The number of confirmed cases of the illness linked to the outbreak at John Pritchard School in Winnipeg had reached 20 people, health officials said on Tuesday, nearly triple what it was a week earlier.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman urged the province to mandate face masks across the province on Tuesday, though he acknowledged the city could bring in the new rules in Winnipeg on its own.

Earlier this week, the province announced a partnership with Dynacare, a private testing lab, which is expected to more than double how many COVID-19 tests Manitoba can do.

On Tuesday, 1,703 more COVID-19 tests were done in Manitoba, bringing the total completed in the province to 170,045.