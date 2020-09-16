23 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, as tally rises again at John Pritchard school
20 of Wednesday's new cases are in Winnipeg, officials say; now 7 cases at John Pritchard School
There are 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Wednesday, including 20 in Winnipeg, according to Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer.
John Pritchard School has six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the school, Roussin said, bringing the total number of cases at the school to seven.
Starting on Wednesday, students in grades 6, 7, 8, and those in a split grade 4/5, plus those who attend the Henderson Early Learning Centre — a before and after school program — will start remote learning.
"There's some students, there's some staff involved, but we don't want to specifically identify any of that," Roussin said.
All of the people who tested positive were asymptomatic while at the school, but developed symptoms and went for testing afterwards, he confirmed.
All other grades and cohorts can continue to go to school for in-class learning, Roussin said.
The school has moved to the restricted level — the orange level — on the province's pandemic response system, given the number cases and contacts involved.
There have been six schools with COVID-19 exposures since students went back to class last week. The first was reported just one day after schools reopened, when a potential exposure was announced at Churchill High School in Winnipeg.
Meanwhile, a worker at Winnipeg's Parkview Place Long Term Care Home has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority confirmed on Wednesday morning.
While the risk is assessed to be low, the care home has initiated outbreak protocols, put additional measures in place to reduce the risk of transmission to residents and staff and are restricting visitation. The facility has moved to the critical level — the red level — on the pandemic response system.
Of the new cases announced Wednesday, two are in the Interlake-Eastern Health region and one is in the Northern Health region, he reported.
The cases in the Interlake-Eastern Health region are close contacts of a known case, Roussin said. Case investigations are ongoing in the other heath regions.
There are currently 283 active cases in Manitoba and 1,190 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
Possible Winnipeg exposures
Roussin announced five possible COVID-19 exposures in Winnipeg on Sept. 5 and 6 at the following locations:
- Tavern United at 1405 St. Matthew Ave., at 4:30 p.m. for about 45 minutes on Sept. 5.
- U Putz, 423 McPhillips St., between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sept. 5.
- McPhillips Street Station, 484 McPhillips St., between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.
- Hampton Inn by Hilton Winnipeg, Airport/Polo Park, 730 Berry St., overnight on Sept. 5.
- CF Polo Park, 1485 Portage Ave., from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m on Sept. 6
More from CBC Manitoba:
With files from Meaghan Ketcheson and Caitlyn Gowriluk
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.