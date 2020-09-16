23 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, as tally rises again at John Pritchard school

There are 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Wednesday, including 20 in Winnipeg, according to Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer.

John Pritchard School has six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the school, Roussin said, bringing the total number of cases at the school to seven.

Starting on Wednesday, students in grades 6, 7, 8, and those in a split grade 4/5, plus those who attend the Henderson Early Learning Centre — a before and after school program — will start remote learning.

"There's some students, there's some staff involved, but we don't want to specifically identify any of that," Roussin said.

All of the people who tested positive were asymptomatic while at the school, but developed symptoms and went for testing afterwards, he confirmed.

All other grades and cohorts can continue to go to school for in-class learning, Roussin said.

The red illustrates the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, while the green represents recovered cases. (Jacques Marcoux/CBC)

The school has moved to the restricted level — the orange level — on the province's pandemic response system, given the number cases and contacts involved.

There have been six schools with COVID-19 exposures since students went back to class last week. The first was reported just one day after schools reopened, when a potential exposure was announced at Churchill High School in Winnipeg.

Meanwhile, a worker at Winnipeg's Parkview Place Long Term Care Home has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority confirmed on Wednesday morning.

This chart shows the number of active cases broken down into provincial health regions. (Jacques Marcoux/CBC)

While the risk is assessed to be low, the care home has initiated outbreak protocols, put additional measures in place to reduce the risk of transmission to residents and staff and are restricting visitation. The facility has moved to the critical level — the red level — on the pandemic response system.

Of the new cases announced Wednesday, two are in the Interlake-Eastern Health region and one is in the Northern Health region, he reported.

The cases in the Interlake-Eastern Health region are close contacts of a known case, Roussin said. Case investigations are ongoing in the other heath regions.

These charts show Manitoba's active cases per 100,000 people in comparison to other provinces, and Manitoba's total number of active cases in comparison to other provinces. (Jacques Marcoux/CBC)

There are currently 283 active cases in Manitoba and 1,190 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Possible Winnipeg exposures

Roussin announced five possible COVID-19 exposures in Winnipeg on Sept. 5 and 6 at the following locations:

Tavern United at 1405 St. Matthew Ave., at 4:30 p.m. for about 45 minutes on Sept. 5.

U Putz, 423 McPhillips St., between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sept. 5.

McPhillips Street Station, 484 McPhillips St., between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Hampton Inn by Hilton Winnipeg, Airport/Polo Park, 730 Berry St., overnight on Sept. 5.

CF Polo Park, 1485 Portage Ave., from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m on Sept. 6

An employee at Parkview Place Long Term Care Home in Winnipeg has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said on Wednesday morning. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

More from CBC Manitoba: