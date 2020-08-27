Manitoba's top doctor, health minister to give COVID-19 update at 1 p.m.

Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin and Health Minister Cameron Friesen will give the latest details about COVID-19 in Manitoba on Thursday afternoon.

CBC News will live stream their news conference here at 1 p.m.

On Wednesday, 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba were announced, including 14 in Winnipeg.

One of those cases was a student at Winnipeg's Churchill High School who attended class and took Winnipeg Transit on Tuesday while asymptomatic, provincial officials said.

The risk of contagion in the school is low, because the student practised physical distancing and wore a mask, health officials said.

The province also recently revealed that two people died and more than two dozen were infected in a COVID-19 outbreak at Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre at the end of March.

The information came out in an epidemiology report that was completed in July but made public last week.

That report also detailed an outbreak at an unnamed business this spring where 24 workers and close contacts were infected and one person from Winnipeg died.

On Tuesday, Friesen announced the province will start breaking down Winnipeg COVID-19 cases into 12 separate districts by the end of this week.

That change comes in response to demand from Manitobans for more detailed data about where people in Winnipeg who contract the illness caused by the novel coronavirus live.