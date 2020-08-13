29 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Manitoba on Sunday, with 17 in Winnipeg

There are 29 more cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba as of Sunday morning, the province said in a news release, 17 of which are in Winnipeg.

Another seven of the new cases are in the Southern Health region, while three are in the Prairie Mountain Health region, the release said. There is also one new case in the Interlake-Eastern Health region and one in the Northern Health region.

Investigations into the new cases indicated seven are linked to close contacts of known COVID-19 cases and one is travel-related, the release said. Public health officials could not identify a source of infection for four of the new cases.

Public health investigations continue for the remaining cases. More information will be released if a risk to public health is identified, the release said.

Outbreak protocols are being brought in to the Donwood Manor personal care home in Winnipeg after a previously announced case of COVID-19 was linked to its adjacent assisted living facility, the release said.

It's the eighth care home in Manitoba to introduce outbreak protocols in recent weeks, and the fourth in Winnipeg.

Cases at the other sites are limited to one or two workers, with the exception of one in Steinbach.

The Donwood Manor personal care home is adjacent to the Donwood Manor Elderly Persons Housing complex, where a resident has tested positive for COVID-19. (Donwood Manor/Facebook)

Four residents who contracted COVID-19 at the Bethesda Place care home in the southeastern Manitoba city have died, including two this week.

As of Thursday, that outbreak had spread to six residents and seven workers, said Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin.

The risk at the care home is low, the release said, and the protocols are being initiated in an abundance of caution.

The site has been moved to the orange, or restricted, level under the province's colour-coded pandemic response system.

The Donwood Manor Elderly Persons Housing complex, which is next to the personal care home, announced on its website that one of its tenants has tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff are working with public health officials to make sure the virus's spread is limited, the post said. Visitors are not allowed at the assisted living site until further notice.

Sunday's new cases bring the total number of active cases in the province to 409, the release said.

There are 13 people in Manitoba hospitalized with the illness, including two in intensive care, the release said.

Sunday's new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba are spread out across 11 of the province's health districts. (Jacques Marcoux/CBC)

To date, 1,323 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the province. From that total, 898 people have recovered and 16 have died, the release said.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate — a rolling average of the COVID-19 tests that come back positive — is down slightly to 1.2 per cent.

On Saturday, 1,256 more COVID-19 tests were done in Manitoba, bringing the total number of tests completed in the province to 145,468 since early February.