Manitoba reports 1st single-digit daily increase in weeks as COVID-19 cases climb by 9

There are nine more people in Manitoba with COVID-19 as of Friday, provincial health officials say.

The update marks the first time the province has reported a single-digit daily increase in new cases of the illness since Aug. 11, when four new cases of COVID-19 were announced.

Six of the new cases are in the Winnipeg health region, while two are in the Southern Health region and one is in the Prairie Mountain Health region, the province says in a news release.

Initial investigations show the two cases in the Southern Health region are not connected to the outbreak at the Bethesda Place personal care home in Steinbach, Man., the release says.

Investigations continue, and more information will be announced if a risk to public health is identified, the release says.

There are now 11 people hospitalized with the illness in Manitoba, including one person in intensive care, down from 12 hospitalizations on Thursday.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate — a rolling average of the COVID-19 tests that come back positive — is now 1.4 per cent, up slightly from 1.3 per cent Thursday.

The new cases bring Manitoba's active COVID-19 caseload to 422. To date, 1,273 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Manitoba and 835 people have recovered, the release says.

Friday's new COVID-19 cases are split between four of the province's health districts: Brandon, Winnipeg - Urban, Ste. Anne/La Broquerie and City of Portage la Prairie. (Jacques Marcoux/CBC)

On Thursday, two more deaths linked to an outbreak of the illness at the Bethesda Place personal care home in Steinbach, Man., were announced. That update brought Manitoba's coronavirus-linked death toll to 16, including four who were residents at the care home.

As of Thursday, six care homes in the province had declared COVID-19 outbreaks: the one in Steinbach, plus three in Brandon and two in Winnipeg. That jump is likely because of an overall increase in cases in the province, Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin said.

On Thursday, 1,737 more COVID-19 tests were completed in Manitoba, bringing the total number done since early February to 142,718.

Travel restrictions to northern and remote Manitoba communities are now back in effect, as a result of more cases of COVID-19 popping up in the southern half of the province. Travellers are also asked to respect any additional restrictions put in place by First Nations, the province's Friday news release says.

Travel-acquired COVID-19 cases in Manitoba and those with no known source are trending downward, while those linked to close contacts and those still under investigation are up slightly. (Jacques Marcoux/CBC)

With the long weekend coming up, people are also being reminded to keep following fundamental COVID-19 protocols like physical distancing and avoiding unnecessary stops while travelling.

Manitoba students are set to go back to class Tuesday. The province released a locally produced animated video on Friday that teaches young children how to wear face masks.

The province also said Friday that some COVID-19 test sites have changed for the long weekend. Information about that is available on the province's website .

The next news conference with Manitoba health officials is scheduled for Tuesday, because of the holiday Monday, the release says.