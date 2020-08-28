32 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Manitoba on Friday

There are 32 more cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Friday, health officials say in a news release, with 18 of them in southwestern Manitoba's Prairie Mountain Health region.

There are seven in the Winnipeg health region, six in the Southern Health region and one in the Interlake-Eastern health region, the release says.

There are now five people in hospital with the illness, one of whom is in intensive care, the release says.

New public health orders also came into effect Friday, allowing the province to immediately fine people $486 a day for not self-isolating properly. That came in response to some people not following self-isolation rules, Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin said Thursday.

At the Thursday news conference, Roussin also announced the death of a woman in her 90s who had COVID-19.

It was the province's 14th fatality linked to the illness caused by the new coronavirus, and the second stemming from an outbreak at the Bethesda Place care home in Steinbach, Man.

Also on Thursday, an outbreak of the illness was declared at a second care home, in Brandon, Man. As of Thursday, a worker at Rideau Park Personal Care Home was the only person there to test positive for COVID-19.

