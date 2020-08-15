Manitoba health officials to give COVID-19 update at 1 p.m.

Health officials plan to brief the public on the latest news about the novel coronavirus in Manitoba at 1 p.m. Monday after a weekend of record-breaking daily numbers.

CBC Manitoba will live stream the news conference here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

Public health officials announced 42 new cases on Saturday and 72 new cases on Sunday, bringing Manitoba's total active cases to 356.

Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin announced Sunday that 45 of the new cases are in the Prairie Mountain Health Region and 47 are linked to what he called "communal living communities," which include Hutterite colonies.

There have been 12 deaths from the coronavirus in Manitoba.

Across Canada, there have been more than 125,000 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases.

