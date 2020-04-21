35 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Manitoba

Manitoba's chief public health officer is giving an update on COVID-19 in the province Sunday afternoon.

WATCH | Manitoba COVID-19 update LIVE

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, gives an update on COVID-19 in the province. NaN:NaN

Thirty-five new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Manitoba on Sunday — the second-highest one-day jump since the start of the pandemic.

Many appear to be linked to known clusters in Brandon and the Southern Health region, or close contacts of a previously announced case, Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin said at a news conference Sunday afternoon.

Seven of the new cases are connected to a business in Brandon, though there is still no evidence of transmission happening in the workplace, Roussin said.

But preliminary information suggests there may be a small number of cases of community spread in those regions, Roussin said, though he cautioned those numbers could be an overestimation.

"When we talk about these community-based transmission — or what we might term as non-epi-linked — cases, a lot of times it's early in the investigation so we just have yet to link them to a known case or to a cluster or to travel," he said.

The update brings the total number of active cases in Manitoba to 182, Roussin said — the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous peak in active cases was in early April, when there were 163.

Twenty of the new cases are in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 10 are in the Southern Health region, four are in the Winnipeg health region and one is in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

The five-day test positivity rate jumped to 1.45 per cent, Roussin said.

Six people are in hospital with COVID-19 in Manitoba, three of whom are in intensive care.

There have now been 542 cases of the illness detected in Manitoba.

Eight people have died and 352 have recovered in the province.

On Saturday, 756 more tests for COVID-19 were done, bringing the total number completed in Manitoba to 100,830.

Cases in Steinbach, Brandon

One of the province's latest COVID-19 cases is a worker at E.G. Penner Building Centres in Steinbach, the store said in a statement on Saturday.

The employee, who did not work in the retail part of the store, is now self-isolating, the statement said. Anyone who has been in direct contact with them is advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

All store areas and company equipment that the sick employee had contact with have been sanitized and disinfected, the statement said.

Meanwhile, a McDonald's restaurant in Brandon shut down on Saturday after a worker there was presumed positive for COVID-19.

The employee at 2626 Victoria Avenue reported it late that night, McDonald's Canada said in a statement. The person had last worked at the restaurant on Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., the statement said.

The restaurant immediately shut down to be cleaned and sanitized. Other staff who may have been in close contact with the worker have been asked to self-isolate until more information is available.

Another Brandon restaurant shut down on Sunday after learning one of its employees was potentially exposed to someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19.

The worker has not tested positive for the illness, Marino's Pizza said on Facebook.