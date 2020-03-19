18 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Manitoba on Sunday

Eighteen new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Manitoba on Sunday, marking the highest single-day jump in cases since early April.

The update brings the total number of cases identified in the province to 435, the province announced on Twitter.

There were no other details released about the new cases. Information on active cases, hospitalizations, recoveries and testing from the long weekend will be updated again on Tuesday, the province said.

The last time single-day case counts in the province were higher than today's announcement was on April 1, when there were 24 new cases announced, and April 2, when there were 40.

There have been only six days with double-digit case increase since then: April 3 (when 15 new cases were announced), April 4 (12 new cases), April 7 (13 new cases), April 11 (12 new cases), and July 20 and 21, which both had 12 new cases announced.

On Saturday, two new cases of the illness caused by the new coronavirus were announced in Manitoba.

As of Friday, the province had a total of 70 active cases. Six people with the illness in Manitoba were in hospital, including five who were in intensive care.

The province's rolling five-day test positivity rate — an average of the COVID-19 tests that come back positive — was 0.4 per cent for the second consecutive day.

Health officials also announced several possible public exposures of the illness on Friday: one place in Minnedosa and another in Brandon.

A total of 337 people had recovered from COVID-19 in Manitoba as of Friday, and 88,621 tests had been completed.

On Tuesday, Manitoba announced its eighth COVID-19-related death. The man, who died on July 22, was in his 70s and lived in the Southern Health region.

The province's next COVID-19 news conference will be on Aug. 4.