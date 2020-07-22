4 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Manitoba

Four new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Manitoba on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases identified in the province to 388.

Numbers on recoveries, hospitalizations and testing from this weekend will be updated again on Monday, the Manitoba government said on Twitter.

On Friday, two people with the illness caused by the new coronavirus were in intensive care in the province.

There were 58 active cases in Manitoba as of Friday; with Saturday's update, that number rose to 62.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate — a rolling average of the percentage of completed tests that came back as positive — was 0.86 per cent as of Friday.

To date, 81,186 COVID-19 tests had been completed in the province since early February.

Phase 4 of Manitoba's reopening plan came into effect on Saturday. Those changes include allowing movie theatres and casinos to reopen and stage performances to resume, all with restrictions in place.

Changes to visits at long-term and personal care homes also moved forward as of this weekend.

Public health officials announced on Thursday they would stop announcing when newly identified COVID-19 cases are on Hutterite colonies unless there's a risk to public health.

That change came after people in Hutterite communities said they were facing stigma and discrimination after several of Manitoba's latest cases of the illness were linked to colonies in the province.