9 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Manitoba

Nine new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Manitoba on Friday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases identified in the province to 384.

The new cases include a girl between the ages of 10 and 19, a man in his 60s, a woman and a man in their 40s, and a woman in her 20s from the Southern Health region, the province said in its daily news bulletin.

The new cases also include two men in their 30s from the Interlake-Eastern Health region, a man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region and a man in his 20s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, the bulletin said.

Two people with the illness caused by the new coronavirus are now in intensive care in Manitoba. There are currently 58 active cases in the province, the bulletin said.

Investigations into the new cases are ongoing, and additional information will only be provided to inform people of any public health risks, the province said.

The current five-day test positivity rate — a rolling average of the percentage of completed tests that came back as positive — is now 0.86 per cent, the bulletin said.

In total, 319 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the province and seven have died.

On Thursday, 1,640 tests were done in Manitoba, bringing the total number of COVID-19 tests completed since early February to 81,186.

The Winnipeg test site at the St. James Assiniboia Centennial Pool and Fitness Centre (644 Parkdale St.) will close as of 4 p.m. on Sunday, and a new Winnipeg test site at Access Fort Garry (135 Plaza Dr.) opened on Thursday, the bulletin said.

On Monday, another test site will open in the city at the former St. Vital municipal office (604 St. Mary's Rd.).

Hours of operation for both new sites will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week.