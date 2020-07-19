6 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Manitoba

Six new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Manitoba on Sunday.

The update brings the total number of cases identified in the province to 343, the Manitoba government said on Twitter.

Eighteen of those cases were announced this week, after the province went 13 days without reporting a new case of the illness.

As of Friday, there was no one in hospital in Manitoba with the illness caused by the new coronavirus. In total, seven people who contracted COVID-19 had died in the province and 318 had recovered.

There had been 73,885 COVID-19 tests done in Manitoba to date as of Friday. Meanwhile, the province's five-day test positivity rate — a rolling average of the percentage of completed tests that came back as positive — was 0.43 per cent.

Numbers on testing, recoveries and active cases will be updated again on Monday.