1 new case of COVID-19 announced in Manitoba

One new case of COVID-19 was announced in Manitoba on Saturday.

The update brings the total number of cases identified in the province to 337, the Manitoba government said on Twitter.

On Friday, there were 11 active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba — all of which were announced this week, after the province went 13 days without reporting a new case of the illness.

Five new cases of COVID-19 were announced on a Hutterite colony in the Interlake-Eastern Health region on Friday. One new case was announced on Thursday and five other new cases were announced on Tuesday.

There was no one in hospital in Manitoba with the illness caused by the new coronavirus as of Friday. In total, seven people who contracted COVID-19 had died in the province and 318 had recovered.

There had been 73,885 COVID-19 tests done in Manitoba to date as of Friday. Meanwhile, the province's five-day test positivity rate — a rolling average of the percentage of completed tests that came back as positive — was 0.43 per cent.

On Friday evening, Manitoba Health officials said someone with COVID-19 visited four Winnipeg locations and one location in Brandon while symptomatic on three days last week.

Numbers on testing, recoveries and active cases will be updated again on Monday.