Manitoba chief public health officer to give update on COVID-19

Manitoba's top doctor will give an update on COVID-19 in the province on Thursday afternoon.

CBC News will live stream Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin's news conference here at 1 p.m.

On Wednesday, no new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Manitoba.

There were no confirmed COVID-19 cases in hospital, and five active cases in total in the province.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba since the pandemic began remained at 330, with 318 people recovered and seven deaths.

Another 505 tests were completed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests completed in Manitoba to 72,308 since early February.

Manitoba ended a 13-day streak of no new cases being identified in the province when five new cases were announced on Tuesday.