No new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba for 12th straight day

Manitoba has once again extended its streak of days without a new case of COVID-19, with no additional cases announced this weekend.

The province has now gone 12 days without a new reported case of the illness caused by the new coronavirus, the Manitoba government said on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

The total number of cases identified in the province is still 325, the province said. On Friday, four of those cases were considered active.

Data on recoveries, active cases and hospitalizations from this weekend will be updated on Monday.

As of Friday, no one was in hospital in Manitoba with COVID-19. Seven people who contracted the illness had died in the province, with the most recent death reported in early May. A total of 314 people had recovered.

There had been 69,036 COVID-19 tests done in Manitoba as of Friday.