Manitoba stretches into 11th day without a new case of COVID-19
The total number of cases detected in the province is still 325, the province said on Saturday.
Manitoba continued its streak of days without a new case of COVID-19 being reported in the province on Saturday.
The total number of cases detected in the province is still 325, the province said on Twitter. On Friday, four of those cases were considered active.
Data on recoveries, active cases and hospitalizations will be updated again on Monday.
As of Friday, no one was in hospital with the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Seven people who contracted COVID-19 had died in the province, with the most recent death reported in early May. A total of 314 people had recovered.
The total number of COVID-19 lab tests done in Manitoba was 69,036 as of Friday.
