Manitoba hits 10th day without a new COVID-19 case, extending record again

Manitoba extended its record to 10 days without a new reported case of COVID-19 in the province on Friday.

The total number of cases detected in province remains at 325, with four that are still considered active, the Manitoba government said in its daily news bulletin.

No one is in hospital in Manitoba with the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Seven people who contracted COVID-19 have died in the province, with the most recent death reported in early May. A total of 314 people have recovered, the bulletin said.

The total number of COVID-19 lab tests done in Manitoba to date is now 69,036, the bulletin said, including 928 lab tests done on Thursday.

The province will provide an update on whether any new cases of COVID-19 are reported over the weekend, but other numbers — including recoveries, active cases and hospitalizations — won't be updated again until Monday.