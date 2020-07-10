Manitoba hits 10th day without a new COVID-19 case, extending record again
Still 325 cases identified in province, including 4 considered active as of Friday, province says
Manitoba extended its record to 10 days without a new reported case of COVID-19 in the province on Friday.
The total number of cases detected in province remains at 325, with four that are still considered active, the Manitoba government said in its daily news bulletin.
No one is in hospital in Manitoba with the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Seven people who contracted COVID-19 have died in the province, with the most recent death reported in early May. A total of 314 people have recovered, the bulletin said.
The total number of COVID-19 lab tests done in Manitoba to date is now 69,036, the bulletin said, including 928 lab tests done on Thursday.
The province will provide an update on whether any new cases of COVID-19 are reported over the weekend, but other numbers — including recoveries, active cases and hospitalizations — won't be updated again until Monday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.