Manitoba chief public health officer to give COVID-19 update

Manitoba's chief public health officer will give an update on COVID-19 in the province Thursday afternoon.

CBC News will live stream the announcement from Dr. Brent Roussin at 1 p.m.

On Wednesday, Manitoba extended its record to eight days without a new case of COVID-19 being reported in the province.

The total number of cases identified in Manitoba was still 325, Wednesday's daily news bulletin said, including six that were considered active.

There was still no one in hospital with the illness caused by the new coronavirus. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Manitoba was still seven.

In total, 312 people had recovered from the illness in Manitoba and 67,618 COVID-19 tests had been completed.