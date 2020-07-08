No new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, extending streak to 8 days

Manitoba has extended its record to eight days without a new case of COVID-19 being reported in the province.

The total number of cases identified in Manitoba is still 325, the province said in its daily coronavirus news bulletin on Wednesday.

There are currently six active cases of COVID-19 in the province. That number is down from 11 on Tuesday — which was also when Manitoba set its previous record for the longest stretch with no new cases of COVID-19, as the province marked a full week without a new case of the illness.

The province twice before reached a six-day stretch without any new cases reported.

There is still no one in hospital with the illness caused by the new coronavirus. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Manitoba is still seven.

In total, 312 people have recovered from the illness in Manitoba.

On Tuesday, 614 tests for COVID-19 were done in the province, bringing the total number of tests done since the start of the pandemic to 67,618.

The province again asked for feedback on possible personal care home visitation shelters in its daily bulletin.

Those centres are intended to help provide quality visits with people living in care homes, while making sure physical distancing is maintained and visitors and residents have personal protective equipment.