No new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, extending streak to 8 days
6 active cases in the province and 312 people recovered
Manitoba has extended its record to eight days without a new case of COVID-19 being reported in the province.
The total number of cases identified in Manitoba is still 325, the province said in its daily coronavirus news bulletin on Wednesday.
There are currently six active cases of COVID-19 in the province. That number is down from 11 on Tuesday — which was also when Manitoba set its previous record for the longest stretch with no new cases of COVID-19, as the province marked a full week without a new case of the illness.
The province twice before reached a six-day stretch without any new cases reported.
There is still no one in hospital with the illness caused by the new coronavirus. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Manitoba is still seven.
In total, 312 people have recovered from the illness in Manitoba.
On Tuesday, 614 tests for COVID-19 were done in the province, bringing the total number of tests done since the start of the pandemic to 67,618.
The province again asked for feedback on possible personal care home visitation shelters in its daily bulletin.
Those centres are intended to help provide quality visits with people living in care homes, while making sure physical distancing is maintained and visitors and residents have personal protective equipment.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.