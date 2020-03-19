Manitoba's top public health officials to give update on COVID-19
Province riding 5-day streak without a new COVID-19 case being found
Manitoba's top public health officials will give the latest information about COVID-19 in the province at a news conference Monday afternoon.
The news conference will be live streamed at 1 p.m. CT here, on CBC Gem and on CBC Manitoba's Facebook and Twitter pages.
No new cases of COVID-19 were found in Manitoba on Sunday, the fifth day in a row without a new COVID-19 case in the province.
If no new cases are announced Monday, that will extend the streak to six days — a feat that has happened twice in Manitoba since the province's first COVID-19 case was announced on March 12.
Manitoba has yet to go a full week without a new case of COVID-19 being found.
As of Friday, there were 16 active cases in the province, but no hospitalizations.
The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in Manitoba was 64,968 as of Friday.
