No new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba for 4th straight day
The total number of cases identified in Manitoba is still 325. Numbers on testing, recoveries and hospitalizations will be updated again on Monday.
Total cases still 325; as of Friday, 16 were active
No new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Manitoba on Saturday, marking the fourth straight day since a case of the illness was identified in the province.
The total number of cases identified in Manitoba is still 325, the province said on Twitter.
Numbers on testing, recoveries and hospitalizations will be updated again on Monday.
As of Friday, 16 of the known cases in the province were still active and no one was in hospital with COVID-19.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, seven people who contracted the illness caused by the new coronavirus in Manitoba have died and 302 have recovered.
As of Friday, the total number of COVID-19 tests done in the province was 64,968.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.