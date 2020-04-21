No new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba for 4th straight day

No new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Manitoba on Saturday, marking the fourth straight day since a case of the illness was identified in the province.

The total number of cases identified in Manitoba is still 325, the province said on Twitter.

Numbers on testing, recoveries and hospitalizations will be updated again on Monday.

As of Friday, 16 of the known cases in the province were still active and no one was in hospital with COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, seven people who contracted the illness caused by the new coronavirus in Manitoba have died and 302 have recovered.

As of Friday, the total number of COVID-19 tests done in the province was 64,968.