1 new case of COVID-19 in Manitoba

Manitoba has one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 18.

The new case is a woman in her 20s from the Winnipeg health region, the province wrote in a news release.

The public health investigation into the case is ongoing, the province says.

The update brings the province's total number of confirmed and probable cases since the pandemic began to 325.

The province is also warning the public that one of the new cases announced on Monday was aboard three separate flights earlier this month:

Air Canada flight AC 295, from Winnipeg to Vancouver, on June 18.

Air Canada flight AC 122 from Vancouver to Toronto, on June 21.

Air Canada flight AC 259 from Toronto to Winnipeg, on June 23.

The individual was symptomatic and travelled during the infectious period, a provincial spokesperson said in an email Tuesday.

The province says the risk to the public is low, due to precautions taken during travel. However, it's advising people in rows 15 to 19 on flight AC 295 and rows 34 to 40 on flight AC 259 should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested if symptoms develop.

Details about affected rows for flight AC 122 have yet to be confirmed, the province said, and will be updated online when available.

On Monday, 253 tests were completed, bringing Manitoba's total to 63,309 tests since early February.

No one is currently in hospital or intensive care with COVID-19, the province wrote in the release.

As of Tuesday, 300 people have recovered from COVID-19. Seven Manitobans have died.