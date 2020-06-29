2 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba

Manitoba has two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 17.

The two new cases are a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s, both in the Winnipeg health region, a news release says.

The update brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases identified in Manitoba since the pandemic began to 324, including four new cases announced on Saturday.

Of the four Saturday cases, three were men in the Winnipeg health region: two in their 30s and one in his 40s, the province wrote in the news release Monday. The fourth case was a man in his 30s from the Southern Health region.

Three of the six most recent cases are linked to the trucking industry, a provincial spokesperson wrote in an email. The province did not specify which cases those are.

"Preliminary information shows that most of these cases are related to travel or are close contacts of previously identified cases," the province wrote in the Monday news release.

Investigations into the new cases are ongoing, provincial officials said.

A total of 300 people have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic started. Seven Manitobans have died.

As of Monday afternoon, no one is in hospital or intensive care for COVID-19.

On Friday, 789 tests were completed. A further 1,021 were done on Saturday and 471 on Sunday, bringing the province's total to 63,056 since early February.

The province reminds Manitobans to keep up physical distancing on Canada Day, and to follow public health guidelines for any holiday gatherings.

If you travel, reduce the number of stops you make. Practise good hand hygiene, cover your coughs and if you're sick, stay home.