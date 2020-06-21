No new cases of COVID-19 announced in Manitoba
Total identified cases still 322; numbers on testing, recoveries, active cases will be updated Monday
No new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Manitoba on Sunday.
The update means the total number of cases identified in the province is still 322, the province said on Twitter.
Numbers on testing, recoveries and active cases from this weekend will be updated again on Monday.
Public health officials advise no new cases of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Covid19MB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Covid19MB</a> have been identified as of 9:30 a.m. today. The total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in MB remains at 322. The online data will be updated on Monday, June 29, 2020. <a href="https://t.co/QHUWf1HR4d">https://t.co/QHUWf1HR4d</a> <a href="https://t.co/5PKqG0Q5lJ">pic.twitter.com/5PKqG0Q5lJ</a>—@MBGov
On Friday, there were two new cases of the illness caused by the new coronavirus announced in Manitoba.
On Saturday, four new cases were announced. With that update, the number of active cases in Manitoba rose to 15.
As of Friday, there was no one in hospital with COVID-19 in Manitoba. A total of 300 people have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic, and seven Manitobans have died.
There have been 60,775 tests for COVID-19 completed in the province.
