4 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Manitoba

Four new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Manitoba on Saturday.

The update brings the province's total identified cases to 322, the province said on Twitter.

Numbers on testing, recoveries and active cases will be updated again on Monday.

Public health officials advise 4 new cases of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Covid19MB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Covid19MB</a> have been identified as of 9:30 a.m. today. The total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba is 322. The online data will be updated on Monday, June 29, 2020. <a href="https://t.co/QHUWf1HR4d">https://t.co/QHUWf1HR4d</a> <a href="https://t.co/B030jafFEM">pic.twitter.com/B030jafFEM</a> —@MBGov

On Friday, there were two new cases of the illness caused by the new coronavirus announced in Manitoba. That update brought the number of active cases in the province to 11.

With Saturday's update, the number of active cases in Manitoba rises to 15.

As of Friday, there was no one in hospital with COVID-19 in Manitoba. A total of 300 people have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic, and seven Manitobans have died.

There have been 60,775 tests for COVID-19 completed in the province.