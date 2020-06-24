1 new case of COVID-19 in Manitoba

Manitoba reported one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 15.

The patient is a man in his 30s from the Winnipeg health region, the province wrote in a news release.

The public health investigation into his case is ongoing, the province said. No additional information was provided.

No one is currently in hospital or intensive care with the disease, the province wrote in a news release.

There have been 315 confirmed and probable cases identified in Manitoba since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 293 people have recovered from COVID-19. Seven Manitobans with the illness have died.

On Tuesday, 715 tests were completed, bringing the province's total to 59,357 since early February.

The province is reminding Manitobans to continue social distancing and following public health rules over Canada Day, which is next Wednesday, whether you're at home, camping or at the cottage.

If you do travel, remember to reduce stops along the way, the province says. Practise good hand hygiene, cover coughs and if you feel sick, stay home.