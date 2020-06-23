No new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba

Manitoba has no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, leaving the number of active cases currently in the province at 14.

No one is currently in hospital or intensive care as of Tuesday morning, the province said in a news release.

The province has identified 314 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

A total of 293 people have recovered. Seven have died.

On Monday, 581 tests were done, bringing the province's total to 58,801.

Effective Tuesday, limited indoor personal care home visits by designated caregivers, with certain precautions in place, are allowed, Health Minister Cameron Friesen announced Monday.

Most in-person, indoor visits to personal care homes were suspended in March.

The province is also asking for the public's ideas on all-season, outdoor shelters at personal care homes, to be used for other visits.

Starting June 26, requirements for the shelters will be posted on the province's website, where the public will have one week to submit their ideas.

After that, the province will post design ideas for public feedback.

Designs have to be accessible, protected from the elements and easily cleaned, in addition to providing space for "quality connections," the province wrote in the Tuesday release.