3 truck drivers among 6 recent COVID-19 cases in Manitoba

A truck driver in his 40s from the Southern Health region has tested positive for COVID-19, public health officials say.

There are now 14 active cases in the province, after five new cases of COVID-19 were identified on the weekend.

Three cases were announced Friday: a truck driver in his 40s from the Winnipeg region, and a man and a woman in their 50s from the Southern Health region. All three cases were either travel-related or connected to a known case, said Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin.

One of the two 50-somethings had visited JT's Store and Diner on Penner Drive in Blumenort, Man., while symptomatic on June 10.

Roussin said it is likely a low-risk situation because the establishment had physical distancing in place.

Another two cases were identified Saturday: another truck driver in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, both from Winnipeg.

The case of the woman in her 20s was discovered through the province's asymptomatic testing, Roussin said.

No one is in hospital due to the illness.

There were 1,951 COVID-19 tests done on the weekend, pushing the total performed since February to 58,221.

