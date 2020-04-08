No new cases of COVID-19 announced in Manitoba
Total cases identified in province still 313; other data to be updated Monday
No new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Manitoba on Sunday.
The update means the total number of cases identified in the province is still 313.
As of Friday, there were 11 active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba. With the addition of two new cases announced Saturday, that total rose to 13.
A total of 293 people had recovered from the illness in Manitoba as of Friday, and seven had died.
Public health officials advise no new cases of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Covid19MB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Covid19MB</a> have been identified as of 9:30 a.m. today. The total number of lab-confirmed and probable positive cases in Manitoba remains at 313. The online data will be updated on Monday, June 22, 2020. <a href="https://t.co/QHUWf1HR4d">https://t.co/QHUWf1HR4d</a> <a href="https://t.co/dweXTzBYSv">pic.twitter.com/dweXTzBYSv</a>—@MBGov
There had been 56,317 COVID-19 tests completed in the province.
Data on recoveries, hospitalizations and testing from this weekend will be updated again on Monday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.