No new cases of COVID-19 announced in Manitoba

No new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Manitoba on Sunday.

The update means the total number of cases identified in the province is still 313.

As of Friday, there were 11 active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba. With the addition of two new cases announced Saturday, that total rose to 13.

A total of 293 people had recovered from the illness in Manitoba as of Friday, and seven had died.

Public health officials advise no new cases of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Covid19MB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Covid19MB</a> have been identified as of 9:30 a.m. today. The total number of lab-confirmed and probable positive cases in Manitoba remains at 313. The online data will be updated on Monday, June 22, 2020. <a href="https://t.co/QHUWf1HR4d">https://t.co/QHUWf1HR4d</a> <a href="https://t.co/dweXTzBYSv">pic.twitter.com/dweXTzBYSv</a> —@MBGov

There had been 56,317 COVID-19 tests completed in the province.

Data on recoveries, hospitalizations and testing from this weekend will be updated again on Monday.