No new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba

Manitoba has no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There are currently five active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, the province wrote in a news release Tuesday, from a total of 304 cases identified since the pandemic began.

No one is in hospital or intensive care with the illness caused by the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, 292 people in Manitoba have recovered from COVID-19. Seven people have died.

On Monday, 234 tests were completed, bringing the province's total to 54,614 since early February, the release says.